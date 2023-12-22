Jersey has so many fun and interesting places to stay for a couple of days to just kind of get away from it all.

You can enjoy the quiet little town of Seaside Park, or head to Ocean City New Jersey which is regularly called one of Jersey's best family resort towns.

When you go out for a little getaway though, you'll need somewhere to stay so why not stay in what's being called one of the most unique little VRBO rentals at the Jersey Shore?

This place is located in Ocean Grove, just two blocks from the beach, and according to Only In Your State it ranks as one of the most interesting little rentals in all of Jersey.

The house may be compact, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in personality.

Cupcake House new jersey Catherine / VRBO

The Cupcake House is a guest house that's attached to a larger home in Ocean Grove.

According to its VRBO listing, the home was built in the 1920s and then expanded in the 80s to add some extra space.

That being said, it still didn't lose any of its charm; when you walk in you're greeted by the original stained glass from the 1920s.

1920s stained glass, stained glass window Catherine/VRBO

The house is full of modern amenities for you to enjoy while you take a relaxing vacation in this little home.

The house comes with internet and a full workspace just in case you need to get some work done during your stay.

It also has a cozy gas fireplace to help you beat the cold if you're planning a fun winter stay at the Jersey Shore.

cozy fireplace, cupcake house new jersey Catherine / VRBO

Also, just because this quaint little spot is a guest house doesn't mean you'll have to head over to the main house to cook your meals.

The Cupcake House may be small but it is mighty.

Complete with a full kitchen, you'll be able to enjoy a hot cup of joe each morning during your stay.

cupcake hosue kitchen Photo Credit: Catherine / VRBO

The Cupcake House is just 2 blocks from Ocean Grove Beach and just a short ride from the fun and excitement of Asbury Park.

When you stay at the Cupcake House, you'll also get 2 beach badges for Ocean Grove's private beach as well as everything you need for a day of fun in the sun.

You can check out the full listing for the Cupcake House here, and you'll see why Only In Your State is calling this the most unique little Jersey Shore getaway.