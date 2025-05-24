Another day, another recall that we have to worry about when we go food shopping.

Sadly, this is something that happens more frequently than we'd like to see, but the way I look at it, recalls aren't necessarily a bad thing.

Recalls Let Us Know The System Is Working

I mean, sure, it'd be great if we didn't have recalls, but when something does get recalled, it means that an issue was identified, reported, and companies are making sure more people aren't affected.

Usually, you can either get your money back if you bought the product.

Cucumbers Are Being Recalled Due To Salmonella

We'll start with the good news: nobody in New Jersey has reported an illness from tainted cucumbers.

That being said, the tainted cucumbers are from PennRose Farms, which is based out of Florida, and shipments of tainted cucumbers were in fact sent to a Restaurant Depot Distribution Center in New Jersey.

The tainted cucumbers in question are five-pound mesh bags of cucumbers with the UPC code 841214101714, according to APP.

If you think you may have purchased recalled cucumbers, you'll want to throw them away in order to avoid getting Salmonella.

What Are The Symptoms Of Salmonella?

Symptoms of Salmonella usually start to show anywhere between 1 and 3 days after catching the virus, and the most common symptoms include (but aren't limited to) fever, aches and pains, cramps, chills, dehydration, chills, and vomiting.

If you suspect you may have Salmonella, you'll want to seek medical attention.

How To Prevent Salmonella

Always make sure your food is thoroughly cooked, and you can also make sure you wash and rinse your veggies really well before consuming them.

Wiping down and keeping your kitchen surfaces clean is another important step you can take.