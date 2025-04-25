Local business closings have been a huge problem near the Jersey Shore over the past couple of years, and now it looks like a highly visible and popular diner has closed its doors for good, leaving the community stunned.

But you know what they say, when one door, or diner in this case, closes, another local business can open.

The Crystal Diner In Toms River, NJ, Has Closed For Good

This comes as a shock.

I was a big fan of this place, it's close to our studios in downtown Toms River, and it was one of the first diners I ate at when my wife and I moved to Jersey about four years ago.

But according to the local Facebook Page Tri-County Scanner News, it appears as though the Crystal Diner off 37 in Toms River is officially closed for business

I didn't believe it at first, but I had to drive by myself to check it out, and it seems to be true; there are two big blue signs draped over the side of the building, saying that Gal Mediterranean Cuisine is coming soon.

Gal Mediterranean Cuisine Will Soon Replace The Crystal Diner In Toms River, NJ

The details are still a little bit fuzzy, however, it appears as though Toms River will be getting a new Mediterranean restaurant.

Over the past few years, Toms River and the surrounding area have seen an increase in Mediterranean spots.

For example, Samara Grill opened in Seaside Heights a while back, and even expanded into Toms River, opening a location off 37 as well.

No word on an opening date for Gal Mediterranean Cuisine, and although I'm sad to see the Crystal Diner close its doors, I'm excited to see how this new restaurant does.