I love Jersey breweries. I don't know what it is, but for some reason, I enjoy an ice-cold Kane Head High at B2 Bistro in Bayville while I look over the Barnegat Bay more than anything else. Maybe it's the beer, maybe it's the views, maybe it's both.

New Jersey Has A Ton Of Unique Breweries

Jersey is filled with fun and unique breweries. For example, Anglesea Aleworks in Wildwood makes some of the craziest beer flavors I've ever seen. They even have a pretzel-flavored beer that comes in a glass with a salted rim. More on that here; it's wild.

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In Point Pleasant, there are a few brewereis that are worth checking out, and there are some new ones opening up that you'll want to keep an eye out for, like Five Dimes Brewing.

Last Wave Brewing Has Teamed Up With Mueller's Bakery

In Point, you'll also find Last Wave Brewing, which is one of my favorite spots to grab a cold one in the summer, and they've just teamed up with Mueller's Bakery to release the most Jersey Shore beer of all time.

Granted, I think they do this release each year, but it's always exciting when it comes back on tap.

Last Wave Brewing's "The Crumbler" Is Back On Tap

Last Wave Brewing is now brewing up a Crumb Cake-inspired beer called the Crumbler, and it looks amazing.

This crumb cake-inspired brew features notes of cinnamon and vanilla, and is brewed with a special malt to evoke the flavors of Mueller's iconic crumb cake.

It's a golden ale with a 5.2 percent ABV, so it's easy drinking and full of flavor.

Full of flavor, you'll want to grab this Jersey Shore specialty before it's gone!