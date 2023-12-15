If you're looking for a cozy getaway this winter you don't need to look any further than the great state of New Jersey.

In fact, there are three towns in the Garden State that are among the coziest towns you can visit when the weather turns cold and snowy.

New York Travel Guide revealed what they think are the 110 coziest winter towns in America based on a winter popularity score, a cozy weather score, and a cozy activities and atmosphere score.

Cape May, NJ Ranked As The 32nd Coziest Winter Town In America

Yes, it's no surprise to anyone that the legendary Cape May New Jersey made the list of 110 coziest winter towns in America.

From a winter wonderland at Congress Hall to the beautifully decorated Victorian homes to Cape May's vibrant downtown shopping area, it is a magical place to visit when the winter takes over in Jersey.

Red Bank, NJ Ranked As The 62nd Coziest Winter Town In America

Red Bank is a sleeper pick, it's such a great little New Jersey town that often gets overlooked by places like Point Pleasant, Asbury Park, and other great towns at the Jersey Shore.

During the winter the vibrant downtown area is decorated for the holidays, you can check out the annual town lighting and holiday concert complete with music and a visit from Santa and you can check out the fantastic restaurant scene.

Clinton, NJ Ranked As The 104th Cozies Winter Town In America

New York Travel Guides says that Clinton, despite being low on the list, still ranked above 70 for cozy winter weather, popularity, and activities.

This also isn't the first time Clinton was ranked as one of the best winter towns in New Jersey.

That being said, New York Travel Guides says Clinton is great because it has a winter village at the Red Mill which features local vendors, food, drinks, and of course some great winter fun.

What's your favorite place to visit in NJ during the winter?