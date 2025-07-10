Recalls seem to be a never-ending problem across the country as of late.

For example, just the other month, Jersey saw a massive cucumber recall.

Get our free mobile app

And then, we were hit with a salsa recall!

Why Recalls Are Important for NJ Shoppers

Recalls are never fun; it means you may have potentially bought something that's harmful to you and your family. However, they happen.

And most of the time, stores try to act as quickly as possible to alert consumers to the problem and then rectify the issue.

READ MORE: Buc-ee's Is Expanding Nationwide, Is NJ Finally Getting One?

Costco Issues New Recall Alert for Shoppers

It now looks like Costco is issuing a laundry list of recalls that consumers need to be aware of.

Now, I'm a huge fan of Costco; they have awesome pizza, and you can get pretty much anything under the sun there.

How Costco Handles Recalls and Protects Customers

READ MORE: The Closed TGI Fridays In Brick, NJ Will Soon Be A BBQ Spot

And what I really like about Costco is that when there's a recall or an issue, they are quick to let you know what the issue is and how they are going to rectify the problem.

What Products Did Costco Recall This Month?

According to APP, Costco has issued recalls for more than 11 products that range from batteries to mineral water to the tires we have on our vehicles.

Are Costco Recalls Nationwide or Store-Specific?

Some of the products recalled are state-specific and vary from store to store, but for the most part, it appears as though these recalls are nationwide, and you'll want to check your tires, batteries, and AC units to make sure they are unaffected.

Full List of Costco Recalls You Need to Know

Here's everything Costco has recalled this past month that you'll want to be aware of.