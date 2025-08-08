So, apparently, the new trend in Jersey is to add corn to everything.

And sure, Jersey Corn is delicious, especially when you wrap it in tinfoil and throw it on the grill with some salt, pepper, and butter, but in my eyes, corn should remain just that: a side dish.

That being said, not everyone gets that memo.

From Corn Pizza To The Unexpected

For example, a while back, I saw a pizza shop in Asbury Park that had a slice called the Elote; it was loaded up with corn, you can check that out here.

Now, it looks like another beloved Jersey food is being paired up with corn, and I don't really know how to feel about it.

Corn On The Cone In Toms River, NJ

The other day, while driving into work, I saw the Sundaes sign off Route 9 headed into Toms River with the phrase "Corn On The Cone? You Butter Believe It!"

That immediately piqued my curiosity.

Was it butter ice cream? Was it a corn-flavored cone? I was wrong on both accounts. Sundaes is now selling corn-flavored ice cream.

This left me with questions; mainly, is the ice cream smooth? Or are there corn chunks?

The Taste Test Verdict

Honestly, I had to swing into Sundaes on the way home from work to give it a try, and I was pleasantly surprised; it was pleasantly sweet, creamy, with just a hint of fresh corn flavor that was actually pretty refreshing.

I'm a fan, even if I don't really believe corn belongs in ice cream.