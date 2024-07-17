Summer at the Jersey Shore means long days on the beach, ice cream on the boardwalk, the sound of seagulls swooping overhead, and high levels of bacteria in the water.

4 more NJ beaches are now under advisory due to high fecal bacteria contamination.

It's not something we're unfamiliar with.

Just after the 4th of July weekend a couple of pretty popular Ocean County beaches were closed due to high levels of contamination.

The beach has since re-opened, but it's still not something we want to see.

If you do swim in contaminated water, you may experience the following symptoms, according to APP;

gastroenteritis, vomiting, diarrhea, as well as infections of the ears, nose and throat

What 4 NJ Beaches Are Under Advisory For High Levels Of Fecal Bacteria?

A warning is issued when high levels of Enterococci bacteria are found in the water at a rate of 104 colonies per 100 milliliters of water.

It was reported on July 16th that high levels of contamination were found at the following popular New Jersey beaches, according to APP.

Highlands Recreation Center Beach

Highlands Miller Beach

Seaside Height's Handcock Avenue Bayside Beach

Beachwood Beach West

As of now, the beaches are still open but there is a swimming advisory in place.

The water will be retested again throughout the week until levels of bacteria are back within a safe range.

