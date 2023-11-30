So this may be the most exciting thing I've heard in a while, but it looks like something is finally getting ready to move into the old Boston Market on Hooper in Toms River, and it's going to be a sweet new addition to Toms River.

The big reason this is so exciting is because moving in is what is regularly called one of the best ice cream parlors in New Jersey.

It's a place known for out-of-this-world shakes, one-of-a-kind sundaes, and amazing hot fresh waffles topped with your favorite ice cream and toppings.

Coney Waffle Ice Cream Plans On Opening Its First Location In Ocean County, NJ.

Coney Waffle already has locations in Red Bank, Pier Village, Long Branch, and Belmar as well as a seasonal location in Asbury, and now Toms River will be added to the list.

According to APP, Coney Waffle owner Joey D'Esposito has signed a lease to take over the former Boston Market that was on the intersection of Hooper and Route 37.

This location will also feature a drive-thru for those customers who want their ice cream while running errands.

There are a ton of great ice cream spots in Ocean County to choose from already, however, Coney Waffle does bring something a little different to the table.

Home-made custom cones that feature fun designs depending on the time of year.

In addition, Coney Waffle specializes in these massive, out-of-this-world shakes known as Sideshow Shakes which feature a massive amount of toppings, candy, and more.

APP reports that the Toms River's very first Coney Waffle has plans to open in the Spring of 2024, and between you and I, I can't wait.