It's always a shame when we see a beloved local business have to close its doors, and sadly, we see it pretty often in the Garden State.

Popular NJ Restaurants That Have Recently Closed

A few months ago, we learned that Smokies Craft BBQ closed both its Bayville and downtown Toms River locations.

TGI Fridays in Toms River has also closed its doors. Although it's not a local business, it was a popular chain right off Hooper Avenue.

What’s Replacing the Former TGI Fridays in Toms River?

Longtime NJ Family Businesses Shutting Down

Even beloved family businesses like Barlows Nursery in Sea Girt have had to close their doors in recent months, a devastating loss to the community.

It now appears as though another local nursery is getting ready to close its doors, after nearly 100 years of serving the local community.

There's nothing better, by the way, than stopping by a local nursery to pick up fresh flowers, produce, or some fun yard decorations.

Condursos Garden Center in Montville Closing After 100 Years

According to NJ.com, it looks like Condursos Garden Center in Montville is getting ready to close its doors after nearly 100 years in business.

Condursos started back in the late 1920s and has been a staple in Montville ever since, becoming a one-stop shop for all things gardening and outdoors.

Final Day and Closing Sale at Condursos Garden Center

Condursos' last day in business will be October 31st, and as of now, everything appears to be 50 percent off as part of a going-out-of-business sale.