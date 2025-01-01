Have you ever gotten dupped into falling for a scam?

Sadly, it's not as uncommon as you may think, my wife and I got scammed into a green energy initiative years and years ago that added hundreds of dollars a month to our utility bills.

Get our free mobile app

Fortunately, we were able to get out of it but sadly scammers are smart, and in New Jersey, there are a lot of different types of scams you'll want to watch out for.

These Are The Most Common Scams People Fall For In New Jersey

It can happen to anyone at any time, but according to My Central Jersey, these are the most common scams we fall for in the Garden State.

Identity Theft scams account for about 20 percent of scams in Jersey, it involves scammers using personal information to imitate you and it can potentially ruin your credit score and rack up a boatload of debt.

READ MORE: America's Most Hated Grocery Store Has Over 30 NJ Locations

Credit Bureaus, Information Furnishers, and Report Users are the next most common scams in Jersey accounting for 17 percent of scams.

This is when inaccurate or incomplete consumer information is used in order to trick you into handing out personal data to an agency that shouldn't have it.

Imposter Scams represent 14 percent of scams in Jersey.

This is when someone will try to trick you into sending them money by pretending they're someone they're not.

yellow street sign with the word scam written on it, scams new jersey should worry about Photo Credit: Canva loading...

I see this a lot on social media; people claiming to have pets or equipment for sale who are just trying to trick you into sending them a couple hundred bucks without sending anything in return.

Online Shopping Scams represent about 7 percent of scams in Jersey.

This is when you get duped into purchasing something from an online store that doesn't actually exist, it just looks legit until you put in your credit card info and then get nothing in return.

Lastly, bank and lender scams make up about 5 percent of the scams in Jersey.

READ MORE: 4 NJ Bridge Tolls Are Going Cashless In 2025

This is when a loan is offered under false pretenses and the scammer can't actually follow through on the loan, they could also lie about the loan amount and then you're on the hook for a lot more money than you anticipated.

There are lots of scams you have to be wary of, so if something doesn't feel right while you're online shopping or talking to someone over the phone be sure to use extra caution.