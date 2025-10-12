The Jersey Shore coffee scene has been exploding recently, and I'm totally here for it.

We've seen the addition of First Date Coffee in Toms River, as well as Caffeine Haven in Downtown Toms River.

Off of Hooper Avenue, we're seeing the addition of Ocean County's very first Seven Brew Coffee, and of course, we now have Spire Coffee open in Downtown Toms River as well.

I love seeing these local coffee chains grow and expand; it really is awesome to see.

Popular Red Bank Coffee Spot Is Growing Again

There's a really cool coffee place in Red Bank that's getting ready to open its 3rd NJ location.

What sets this coffee shop apart from others is its events.

Coffee Corral Hosts Family-Friendly Fall Fest In Red Bank

For example, this coffee shop is hosting a Fall Fest on October 18th at its Red Bank location, complete with pony rides, a petting zoo, and a pumpkin patch.

There will also be touch-a-truck, face painting, and live music.

They also have a regular schedule of live music throughout the year at their shops, which I think is so cool for a coffee shop to do.

Coffee Corral Plans Third NJ Location In Farmingdale

According to their Instagram account, it looks like Coffee Corral is planning to open a 3rd NJ location sometime in 2026!

The new location will be located in Farmingdale and will be a nice addition to this small local chain.