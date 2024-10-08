Are you looking for a real scare this Halloween?

Why not pass up the haunted hayride, the haunted houses, and the horror flicks and instead travel down one of the most haunted roads in America?

It's right here in the Garden State, so why not check it out? Unless maybe you're scared too!

One Of The Most Haunted Roads In The World Is In NJ

In a recent article, the top 20 most haunted roads on the planet were revealed, and Jersey's most haunted road came in as the second most haunted on the planet.

The most haunted road in the world according to Sixt is R33 in South Africa, so if you're looking for a real road trip, you should check it out.

Staying in Jersy though, it may not come as a huge surprise that once again Clinton Road is considered the most haunted road in America, according to Patch.

What Makes Clinton Road NJ's Most Haunted Road?

Patch reports that what makes Clinton Road as scary as it is are the amount of sightings that have been reported while driving down the ten-or-so-mile stretch.

Reports of phantom headlights following you and chasing you down the road are everywhere, and of course, there's the story of Dead Man's curve.

Rumor has it that there is a ghost that lives under the bridge, and when passersby toss coins into the water below, a ghost boy tosses the coins back up to the road and then tries to scare people away.

Rumor has it that there is a ghost that lives under the bridge, and when passersby toss coins into the water below, a ghost boy tosses the coins back up to the road and then tries to scare people away.

Look, I wouldn't say I'm superstitious, but I am a "little-stitious" to quote the great Michael Scott of The Office, and I think I'll be avoiding this road at all costs.

If you do want to check it out to see if the stories are true Clinton Road begins on Route 23 and winds its way up to Upper Greenwood Lake.

Clinton Road is just one of many very haunted places in Jersey.