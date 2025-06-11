Aside from 130 miles of pristine beaches, and hundreds of thousands of miles of trails and gorgeous forests, New Jersey is also home to some pretty gorgeous lakes.

Oftentimes, lakes are overlooked when you live near the shore; most people prefer going to the beach.

However, if you're looking to switch things up and not have to worry about paying to park or paying for a beach badge, Jersey's lakes are a great way to spend a day in the great outdoors and on the water.

What Is The Most Popular Lake In New Jersey?

A lot of people immediately think of Lake Hopatcong when thinking of Jersey's lakes, and rightfully so; it's the largest man-made lake in Jersey, and it is gorgeous.

NJ Is Also Home To Many Hidden Lakes Locals Love To Explore

But New Jersey is also home to some secret lakes and hidden gems that are a little more off the beaten path.

Places like Hooks Creek and Shepards Lake, which offer pristine water views and not a lot of people.

The Clearest Water In New Jersey May Be Found At This Hidden Lake

But there's one lake in New Jersey that may be home to some of the clearest water in the state, and you'll probably never be able to visit it.

clearest lake in nj, nj's most hidden lake The clearest lake in NJ is located in Milville, although you may have a hard time visiting it Photo Credit: Photo by Brett Meliti on Unsplash loading...

Tucked away in Millville, New Jersey, the Manumuskin River Preserve is home to several blue holes, which are spots of water that are crystal clear and are gorgeous to look at.

Can You Visit The Blue Holes Of The Manumuskin River Preserve In NJ?

Sadly, you'll have a hard time seeing the blue holes of Jersey's Manumuskin River Preserve.

According to Only In Your State, most of the paths and trails to look at this beautiful body of water are located on private property, so it's a 'travel at your own risk' kind of deal.

But You Can Still Hike Through The Manumuskin River Preserve's Trails

That being said, I saw on All Trails that there's actually a two-mile hiking path that is in fact open to the general public.

Whether or not you'll be able to see the crystal clear blue holes of the Manumuskin River from that path is unclear.

And if you're still thinking to yourself that you're more of a beach bum than a lake lover, Jersey has some of the best beaches around to enjoy a day at.