Live music, good food, and supporting a great local cause, is there anything more Jersey than that? You're going to want to mark your calendars for this year's Clambake happening at Martell's Tiki Bar. Not only is it a good time, but proceeds go to benefit the Common Ground Grief Center.

What Is The Common Ground Grief Center?

It's a non-profit organization located in Manasquan that helps kids, teens, and families grieve and deal with the loss of a family member.

I found out about his place because one of the bartenders at the Anchor Inn mentioned he was a volunteer there, and after he told me about their annual clambake to raise funds for the year, I had to write about it.

Common Ground Relief Center is a 501(c)3, and runs completely off donations, so that's why the Grief Center's clambake is such a big deal each year.

What Is The Clambake To Benefit The Common Ground Grief Center?

As the name implies, the Clambake features tons of clams and other good food, plus you can enjoy live music from Daddy Pop, as well as DJ Jairok.

There's a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar. Plus, since it's taking place at Martell's Tiki Bar in Point Pleasant, you'll also get great views of the beach and ocean.

When Does The Clambake To Benefit The Common Ground Grief Center Happen In NJ?

The Clambake takes place on Thursday, June 11th, from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM, and anyone 18 and up is able to attend.

The cost of a ticket is $150 per person, but keep in mind that it includes your food at the Clambake, admission to the event, and it all goes to benefit the Grief Center, which provides its services for free to the community.

You can get your tickets to this year's Clambake right here.