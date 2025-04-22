We're getting into bug season in Jersey, and I don't know about you, but I'm already over it.

Just the other day, I found two Camel Crickets hanging out in my bathroom, and after my cat decided she wouldn't help me take care of them, I had to do it myself.

Just thinking about those nasty, creepy-crawly spider/cricket hybrids makes my skin crawl.

But bugs are just a part of life in Jersey, especially as the temperatures get warmer. More and more bugs spring to life and start getting ready for summer.

Some bugs are fine, like fat, chubby bumblebees; they're so cute, and I love watching them buzz from flower to flower in the backyard.

Then there are some bugs that are incredibly annoying, like the cicada. They're big, they're gross, and they're loud as all getup.

And this year, Cicadas could be a nuisance for New Jersey.

Cicada Invasion 2025: Here's What New Jersey Needs To Know

As the ground starts to warm up around Jersey, so too will Brood 14; a super-brood of Cicadas that's been living underground for the better part of 17 years.

Cicadas' distinct ear-piercing chirps can be heard all over Jersey in the Spring, and this year, Brood 14 could have millions of Cicadas swarming the state.

cicada super brood 2025, cicadas new jersey Photo by Ashlee Marie on Unsplash loading...

According to NJ.com, there are a few counties in New Jersey that will be hit harder with Cicadas than others.

NJ Counties That Will See The Most Cicadas In 2025

Parts of Atlantic County, as well as Bergen County, will see Brood 14 take over this spring.

Burlington, Camden, and Cape May Counties will also see an increase in Cicada activity this spring and summer, and even the Jersey Shore will see these massive bugs hit the sky. Monmouth and Ocean Counties will fall victim to Brood 14 as well.

Lastly, Mercer County is also likely to see an increase in Cicada activity this year.

Of Jersey's 21 counties, 8 of them will see an increase of Cicadas after Brood 14 emerges from the ground.

