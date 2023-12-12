15 New Jersey Parks Where You Can Recycle Your Christmas Tree
At the end of the holiday season, what do you do with your Christmas tree if you use a live tree?
Of course, if you have an artificial tree, it's as simple as packing it up and storing it until next year.
But you'll want to pack it up in an air-tight container to avoid Christmas Tree Syndrome.
If you're like me and my wife though, and you like to celebrate the season with a real tree, then you'll want to make sure you recycle your tree this year and not just throw it out to the curb for pick up.
Where Can You Recycle Your Live Christmas Tree In Ocean County, NJ?
According to the Ocean County Parks and Recreation Facebook page, you can recycle your tree at any Ocean County Park.
Parks will be collecting trees through the first week of January, and recycling your tree allows the parks system to put your old tree to good use, rather than letting it sit in a landfill.
Here Are All The Parks In Ocean County, NJ Where You Can Recycle Your Tree
Cattus Island State Park, Toms River
Cloverdale Farm County Park, Barnegat
Wells Mills County Park, Waretown
Ocean County Park, Lakewood
Beaver Dam County Park, Point Pleasant
Jakes Branch County Park, Beachwood
Mill Creek County Park, Berkley
Enos Pond County Park, Forked River
Robert J. Miller Airpark, Berkley
Freedom Fields County Park, Little Egg Harbor
Patriots County Park, Jackson
Stanley H. "Tip" Seaman County Park, Tuckerton
A. Paul King County Park, Stafford
Atlantis Golf Course, Little Egg Harbor
Forge Pond Golf Course, Brick
When my wife and I dropped off our tree at Cattus Island last year it was as simple as driving there and dropping the tree off in the designated area.
It's super easy and allows your tree to get used for good use after you're done with it.
