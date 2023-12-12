At the end of the holiday season, what do you do with your Christmas tree if you use a live tree?

Of course, if you have an artificial tree, it's as simple as packing it up and storing it until next year.

Get our free mobile app

But you'll want to pack it up in an air-tight container to avoid Christmas Tree Syndrome.

If you're like me and my wife though, and you like to celebrate the season with a real tree, then you'll want to make sure you recycle your tree this year and not just throw it out to the curb for pick up.

Where Can You Recycle Your Live Christmas Tree In Ocean County, NJ?

Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash loading...

According to the Ocean County Parks and Recreation Facebook page, you can recycle your tree at any Ocean County Park.

Parks will be collecting trees through the first week of January, and recycling your tree allows the parks system to put your old tree to good use, rather than letting it sit in a landfill.

Here Are All The Parks In Ocean County, NJ Where You Can Recycle Your Tree

Cattus Island State Park, Toms River

Cloverdale Farm County Park, Barnegat

Wells Mills County Park, Waretown

Ocean County Park, Lakewood

Beaver Dam County Park, Point Pleasant

Jakes Branch County Park, Beachwood

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash loading...

Mill Creek County Park, Berkley

Enos Pond County Park, Forked River

Robert J. Miller Airpark, Berkley

Freedom Fields County Park, Little Egg Harbor

Patriots County Park, Jackson

Stanley H. "Tip" Seaman County Park, Tuckerton

A. Paul King County Park, Stafford

Atlantis Golf Course, Little Egg Harbor

Forge Pond Golf Course, Brick

When my wife and I dropped off our tree at Cattus Island last year it was as simple as driving there and dropping the tree off in the designated area.

It's super easy and allows your tree to get used for good use after you're done with it.