Have you ever seen something and thought to yourself "There's no way that's legal, right?"

I had that experience the other day while driving down Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

At the intersection of Hooper and 37, I was stopped at the traffic light listening to the radio waiting for the light to change when out of nowhere a ball of light flew by my car.

I was startled, and when my eyes finally focused on what I saw, it blew my mind!

It was a four-door sedan that was wrapped from hood to trunk in brightly colored Christmas lights.

Is this legal? Can you really wrap your car in Christmas lights in Jersey?

I thought it was a huge distraction while on the road, I mean if that blew by someone while on the parkway, or going through an intersection you could easily be involved in an accident while you enjoy the brightly colored Christmas car pass you by.

Is It Legal To Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In New Jersey?

I've seen a lot of back and forth on this, some people say that technically it's not illegal while other sources state that you may in fact be breaking the law.

According to the Motor Vehicles And Traffic Regulations, Section 39:3-50 vehicles can have white, red, or amber lights that illuminate the front or back of the vehicle as well as the license plate.

No person shall drive or move any vehicle or equipment upon any street or highway equipped with any device or lamp thereon capable of or displaying a light of any other color than permitted by this section ~Justia

I read that as no Christmas lights on vehicles, but that doesn't mean people won't do it, right?

Not to sound like a total Grinch, but I just don't want to see any accidents caused because vehicles are causing more of a distraction while on the road!

By the way, Jersey has some pretty strange laws.