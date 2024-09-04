Slowly but surely summer is getting ready to come to a close at the Jersey Shore.

It's a time of year that, in my opinion, comes with mixed emotions.

Gone are the days of what felt like endless sunshine and long days spent hanging on the beach, and hanging out on the Barnegat Bay.

But Fall at the Jersey Shore is a season like no other.

Enjoying the boardwalks, and small towns while the air has a crisp Fall scent is so amazing.

Plus we'll have a few weeks of local summer.

That all being said, I feel like we're rushing faster and faster each year to get to the end of summer.

For example, a few weeks ago I told you that Spirit Halloween is opening in August in Toms River.

Look, I love Halloween as much as the next person, but do we really need to have our Halloween stores opening before summer is even officially over?

Now, you may call me a Grinch for this one, but I saw something while shopping in Brick yesterday that really blew my mind.

Christmas decorations.

chrismtas decorations new jersey, when do christmas decorations go out in new jersey Photo Credit: Buehler

In August.

Call me crazy, but let's at least get through Halloween before we start getting decorations ready to deck the hall.

My wife however, who works in retail, mentioned that most stores at this point already have their Christmas products stocked and ready to go and that even the store she works for is getting ready to roll out their Christmas stuff in the next week or so.

I get it to an extent, the holidays are so rushed it's nice to have some extra time to prepare and enjoy them.

But I'd like to at least wait until after Labor Day before I start seeing Silver Bells and Holly.

That being said, the Jersey Shore does look really cool with a layer of snow.

