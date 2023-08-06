It's hard to think of New Jersey without also thinking of our diners, I mean we don't get to be the diner capital of the country for no reason!

Whether you're looking for a late-night greasy spoon or a diner that offers fresh options and a nice menu, there's a diner in New Jersey for you.

Now, I'm sure if you've ever read an article written by me before you've heard about Tops Diner in Harrison.

It is regularly voted as one of the best diners in the state, however this time around I'm not talking about Tops, and it feels good to switch it up.

What Is The Most Unique Looking, Quirkiest Diner In New Jersey?

I'm glad you asked, this place is straight out of a fairytale, at least from the outside because this diner looks like a massive castle from the outside.

On the inside, the decor is equally interesting with chandeliers hanging from the ceiling to chairs that look like they were built for royalty rather than dining.

And speaking of dining, the food at this diner looks absolutely mouthwatering.

From diner classics like big fluffy pancakes and french toast with fruit to a fresh take on some sandwiches like a BLT on thick-cut Texas toast with sweet potato fries.

And yes, just like any diner worth its weight in salt, it has an in-house bakery that offers a wide array of cakes, pies, and other tasty baked goods.

According to Only In Your State, you have to visit the Chit Chat Diner at least once.

Located at 410 Eagle Rock Avenue in West Orange New Jersey, this diner is truly one of Jersey's more unique stops and worth a visit.