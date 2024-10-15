Another day, another recall that we may have to worry about in New Jersey.

It seems that we are seeing reports of recalled Mazda's, food, and, in some cases, even milk more and more often.

Making sure you're an informed consumer has never been easier though, with companies frequently coming out and saying that something may have been contaminated during the packing and shipping process.

They even release the dates the products were taken to stores, as well as the exact brand and sell-by dates to make sure consumers are well aware of what's going on.

Even with the utmost precaution though, accidents do still happen and it looks like Jersy may have to be on the lookout for another shipment of contaminated beef and chicken.

Contaminated Beef And Chicken Sold To Aldi, Trader Joe's And Walmart

According to Eating Well, the items in question were packaged and produced between June 19th and October 8th of this year, and include a wide range of chicken and beef products.

H-E-B Chicken Broccoli & Rice Casserole , with a “best by” date of “080925”

, with a “best by” date of “080925” H-E-B Texas Ranch Chicken Casserole , with a “best by” date of “082725”

, with a “best by” date of “082725” Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad (6.3 oz) with a use-by date prior to 10/20/2024

with a use-by date prior to 10/20/2024 Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad (6.3oz) with a “use-by” date prior to 10/16/2024 ~Eating Well

You can get a full list of products right here, and fortunately at this point in time there have been no reports of illness or disease.

The recall was put in place due to a possible Listeria contamination.

If you're not familiar with Listeria, symptoms include nausea, fever, muscle aches, and chills and can be especially bad for seniors and pregnant women.

If you do have any of these contaminated products, you are advised to dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund.