The Best 24 Hour Diner In New Jersey Can Be Found At The Jersey Shore

There's nothing quite like a 24-hour diner, and with Jersey being the diner capitol of the world you'd expect our little state to be filled with 24-hour hot spots.

It used to be, however not so much anymore.

Covid changed the landscape of how our diners operate.

It is a shame because I remember as a high schooler going to a midnight showing of a movie and then hitting a diner with friends afterwards for breakfast in the middle of the night.

There Are Still Some 24-Hour Diners Open In New Jersey

They are few and far between at this point but from what I can tell there are still a few left in Jersey.

The Somerset Diner in Somerset, The Route 130 Diner in Delran, and the Chit Chat Diner in Hackensack are all 24-hour diners according to their websites.

However, The Best 24-Hour Diner In New Jersey Is Located At The Jersey Shore

It's not a surprise, everything's better at the shore, isn't it?

Now, this place has two locations, one here at the shore and another off Route 70 in Marlton.

The Marlton location however isn't the one that's getting the alcolade of being the best 24-hour diner, mainly because it's not open 24 hours.

According to the Barnegat-Manahawkin Patch, Jersey's best 24-hour diner is the legendary Chicken Or The Egg, more popularly known as Chegg in LBI.

I'll be honest, I had no idea this place was a 24-hour hot spot, but in the summer it gets so crowded and busy that it does in fact stay open 24 hours, according to Patch.