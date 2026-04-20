So I think this pizza shop in Barnegat just won the award for most creative pie in Jersey, and it combines one of the country's most popular fast-food spots with homemade pizza, and it's now at the top of my "try this next" list.

Over the past few months, I've tried some pretty amazing pizza places as part of our Pizza Playoffs that we did with our radio stations.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey Is Home To Some Amazing Local Pizza Spots

Some of my favorite spots from that adventure were Pies on 37, Manzano's, Bella's, and Zachary's, and getting to eat a few slices a day for a few weeks was a tasty treat.

And although all of those places had some truly amazing pies, I don't think I saw anything that was like what this pizza place in Barnegat is whipping up on the regular.

Imagine not being able to decide if you want to grab pizza for dinner one night, or if you want to hit a drive-thru at Chick-fil-A and grab yourself some chicken and waffle fries.

This NJ Pizzeria Puts Chick-Fil-A Chicken And Fries On Their Pizza

Well, there's a pizza shop in Barnegat that's making sure you never have to make that decision by topping their pizza with Chick-fil-A.

Those are waffle fries on top of a pizza, and yes, that's Chick-fil-A chicken on top of that pizza as well.

And yes, they went ahead and did a drizzle of the famous Chick-fil-A sauce on top of everything. This pizza looks like a must-try!

Vinnie's Pizza In Barnegat, NJ, Is Home Of The Chick-Fil-A Pizza

Located at 886 W. Bay Avenue, next time you're craving chicken and pizza, you may want to give Vinnie's Pizza in Barnegat a try.