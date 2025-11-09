`Something that always blows my mind is how good the cheesesteaks in and around the Jersey Shore are.

Growing up right outside of Philadelphia, I always thought the only place you could get a decent cheesesteak was near Philly, egg on my face, because the Jersey Shore has some damn good steak spots.

The Jersey Shore Has So Many Great Places To Get A Cheesesteak

Places like Cheesesteak Loui's in Seaside are known for having off-the-wall steak sandwiches that keep people coming back.

Linda's in Ocean Gate also makes a decent cheesesteak, and you really can't go wrong with G's in Toms River either.

There's one cheesesteak place, however, that's been going viral in Jersey for having cheesesteaks that are comparable, if not better than anything you can get in Philly, and I'm all for it.

NJ's Viral Cheesesteak Joint, Cheesteaks, Continues To Grow

By now, you've probably heard of Cheessteaks, the viral cheesesteak joint that got its start in Merchantville, NJ, and hasn't stopped turning heads since.

Recently, it was announced that Cheessteaks was opening a new location in Brick, NJ, where Mr. Cupcakes used to be.

Cheesteaks Announces A 5th NJ Location Coming Soon To Red Bank

Now, it looks like Cheessteaks is growing its presence near the Jersey Shore, announcing that a new location will also be coming soon to Red Bank.

Cheessteaks is known for their unique wing flavors, and of course, gooey and delicious cheesesteaks made with Cooper Cheese, which is what really sets them apart from other cheesesteak spots around Jersey.

According to Cheessteak's Instagram page, their new Red Bank location is coming soon in 2026, and is going to be a nice addition to a town that's already got a pretty vast food scene.