There are not many cheesesteak spots near the Jersey Shore that give Cheesesteak Louie's a run for their money, but one is opening up soon in Belmar that may blow your tastebuds off.

Firstly, if you haven't tried Cheesesteak Louie's yet, they're located right off the Boulevard in Seaside Heights.

Their cheesesteaks are hands down some of the best at the shore.

As someone who grew up around the Philadelphia area before moving to Jersey half a decade ago, I'd like to think I know my way around a good cheesesteak.

And when I learned that Cheessesteaks was getting ready to expand to the shore, I immediately got pumped up.

Who Has The Best Cheesesteak In New Jersey?

READ MORE: These Are The Strangest Things NJ Locals Have Found On The Beach

As I mentioned above, Cheesesteak Louie in Seaside Heights is regularly voted as one of the best places to grab a cheesesteak by the Shore.

I've also had really good cheesesteaks at Beachcomber, and G's Cheesesteak in Toms River is really good too.

But in general, I'd say a little place in Merchantville probably takes the cake for the best cheesesteaks in the state.

And they're getting ready to open a new location right here by the Jersey Shore, and I can't wait.

👇Keep Reading To See Our Picks For The Best Cheesesteaks Across NJ👇

Cheessteaks Is Opening A New Location In Belmar, NJ

If you're not familiar with Cheessteaks, the name is misspelled on purpose to catch your attention, and they may have the best steak sandwich in Jersey.

They're now getting ready to open a new location at the shore, in the former Sonny's Grille in the Belmar Plaza, according to APP

Cheessteaks keeps things nice and simple, which I appreciate; you have just a few options on the menu from the OG steak featuring Cooper Shark, American, or Whiz for the cheese, and you can get it with onions.

Just look at these things, they are insanely good-looking.

Cheessteaks new location in Belmar, which will be located at 821 Belmar Plaza, is planning for an opening date of May 20th, just in time for what will be a busy summer season.

If you're looking for something a little different, these are the best Cheesesteak spots in Jersey that will not disappoint!