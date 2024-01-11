The 10 Most Affordable Places To Buy A Home In NJ
Living near the Jersey Shore comes with a lot of perks.
You have immediate access to tons of amazing beaches, if you enjoy fishing it's so easy to cast a line wherever you'd like, you also have tons of parks, small towns, and of course fantastic restaurants to enjoy.
Right now, there are roughly 9.2 Million people who call New Jersey home, of that 9.2 million people roughly 1.2 Million people are renters according to the New Jersey Monitor.
My wife and I are a part of that renting community, but let's say you're looking to not rent anymore and you want to settle down, buy a home, and plant some roots.
Is Buying A House In New Jersey Affordable?
The average home price in Jersey is just under 500 Thousand dollars according to Zillow which is up about 7.8 percent from last year.
Add to that Jersey's outrageous property taxes; the homes my wife and I have looked at have come with an average property tax rate of $500 to $600!
On top of that, most renters aren't going to have the recommended 20 percent down payment, so they'll have to get PMI or Private Mortgage Insurance in addition to every other monthly payment that goes into owning a home.
Are There No More Affordable Plaes To Live In New Jersey?
It's all about location, location, location.
Living a stone's throw from the Jersey Shore is going to cost a lot more than it does to live in one of the more rural parts of Jersey.
So, if you're looking to move to the Garden State, these 10 areas are among the cheapest according to Home Snacks.
