Going on vacation at the Jersey Shore is arguably one of the best vacations you can take.

Whether you go to Seaside, Ocean City, LBI, Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, or any number of other amazing little shore towns, you're in for a good trip.

Over the years though you may have noticed that the cost of a vacation at the Jersey Shore has increased dramatically.

I looked at an Air B N B for my wife and I to do just a little weekend getaway in Asbury Park and it ended up being somewhere in the area of $350 a night!

Now sure, we were booking peak summer season, but still, just a few years ago it would have never cost that much.

You can still get an affordable getaway at the Shore, you just have to be patient and wait for the right time of year, and we're there right now.

Local summer and fall are the best times to visit the Jersey Shore if you're looking for a little weekend getaway, and one Jersey Shore Town was ranked as one of the most affordable places to rent an Air BnB during the fall season.

What's The Most Affordable New Jersey Shore Town To Rent An Air BnB In?

You'll be renting near a great free beach that's home to ample parking and a playground for the kids, you'll also be able to visit great bars and restaurants like The Point and Charlies.

According to NJ.com, Somers Point is Jersey's most affordable Air BnB Shore Town during the Fall season for a weekend getaway.

Part of what alleviates the cost is that technically you're not staying on an island.

Somers Point is a little Shore Town just on the other side of the bridge from Ocean City and Margate.

So you'll get all the perks of being at the shore without the price tag that's generally attached.

How Much Does An Air BnB In Somers Point, NJ Cost?

No exact prices were given per NJ.com, but I did a little digging for you to give you a general idea of how much it may cost.

If you do a weekend in September you can get a house for just $66 a night, that's for two guests.

If you want to do an October weekend getaway prices vary between $78 a night and up to $200, depending on what kind of house you get.

And if you want to do Thanksgiving at the Jersey Shores' most affordable Air BnB town then you'd be looking at $52 a night for an apartment in Somers Point, or for just under $150 you can stay in a Bay Side Villa.

So what are you waiting for? Go book that Jersey Shore weekend getaway!