Let's talk hot dogs. I've never lived anywhere that's more passionate about its local hot dog spots than Jersey.

When Der Wunder Weiner came back to Bayville, people went crazy; they were so excited.

Even local roadside stands can pull a big crowd; people in Jersey just love a good hot dog.

A Legendary Hot Dog Spot Makes A Big Comeback

So, when a legendary hot dog joint announced it was reopening after being closed for nearly ten years, the excitement was palpable.

Remember Charlie's Pool Room In Alpha, NJ?

If you remember, there was a place in Alpha, NJ called Charlie's Pool Room.

It was a hot dog joint that had been in business since the 1920s, featured a unique tin roof, and the family-owned business had a secret to their success: a secret sauce.

What Made Charlie's Hot Dogs So Special?

Grandma Fancz's secret sauce is sweet and tangy, and when it's loaded up onto a dog from Charlie's Pool Room, it combines with the onion and tomato to bring you a truly unique hot dog experience.

Charlie's Is Back In Alpha, NJ, With A New Name And Fresh Energy

And what's next is that Charlie's has now reopened its doors, according to NJ.com!

Still located in the same building it has been since the 1920s, right off East Boulevard in Alpha, Charlie's Pool Room now goes by the name Charlie's Famous Dogs, and the new owners are doing everything they can to live up to the storied history of this iconic NJ hot dog stand.

According to their Facebook page, they had a soft opening in early July and have been open a few days each week, prepping to get up and running.

Alpha is just a short hour and forty-five-minute ride from the shore, and if the hot dogs are as good as people say they are, I think it's time for a road trip!