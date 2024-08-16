How do you feel about cell phone use in schools in New Jersey?

I have a lot of friends who are teachers in Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, and cell phones seem to be the bane of their existence.

Get our free mobile app

Trying to get their class to keep the phones off and away seems to be somewhat of an impossible task sometimes.

Now, I do see the safety side of cell phones coming to school with kids; if they need to reach out to a parent or guardian having a phone comes in handy.

However, phones seem to be more of a distraction than anything else right now.

One South Jersey School District Is Banning All Wireless Devices

READ MORE: NJ Olympian Visits OBCO Donuts After Winning A Bronze

One school district in South Jersey decided to do something about the problem with cell phones, and according to Fox News, the district hasn't just banned cell phones but all wireless devices during the school day.

That includes cell phones, wireless earbuds, headphones, tablets, and even smartwatches will be banned in classes.

The Cherry Hill School District did mention that these devices will be permitted during lunch and recess and post-school activities but will be prohibited during the school day.

Personally, I'm all for this; growing up and going to school my job was to pay attention and learn what I could, not scroll through social media and text my friends. It helped that cell phones weren't a thing when I was in school.

phone ban new jersey, cell phone ban south jersey nj, cherry hill school district phone ban Photo Credit: Canva loading...

If a student is caught with a wireless device where and when it's prohibited, reprimanding will be left up to the school's code of conduct.

Jersey is known for some of it's school districts by the way, these are some of the best.