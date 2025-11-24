If there's one thing you can say about Jersey, it's that we're a proud state.

Transplants Who Fall in Love With the Garden State

And as someone who isn't originally from Jersey, but now plans on spending the rest of their life here, I too am proud to call the Garden State home.

Why New Jersey Residents Love Their State

We've got the best food on the East Coast, we have the best beaches around, and we have such a great sense of community that it's hard not to be proud to be from (or a transplant to) New Jersey.

New Jersey’s Most Famous Celebrities

Jersey is especially proud of the celebrities that we've produced as well, and there are some pretty big names to come out of Jersey.

Fan Favorites From the Garden State

Personally, my favorite is the one and only Danny Devito. He has a legendary filmography, but I really love him in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Other Iconic New Jersey Stars

We also can't talk about NJ celebs we're proud of without mentioning Bon Jovi, James Gandolfini, Frank Sinatra, and John Travolta.

Celebrating New Jersey’s Hollywood and Music Legends

Who wouldn't be proud to say their home state is also the same place these powerhouse actors and musicians are from?

Bruce Springsteen Named NJ’s Top Claim to Fame

According to Love Exploring, there's one name in Jersey that stands above the rest; however, when it comes to Jersey's proudest claim to fame, and of course, it's the Boss.

Why Bruce Springsteen Defines New Jersey Pride

Bruce Springsteen has been a household name for decades. He's known for his iconic live shows, massive sing-along hits, and for just being an easy-going Jersey Boy.

How Moving to NJ Changes Your Perspective

I'll be the first to admit, I haven't always been a big Bruce fan, but since moving to Jersey, there's nothing quite as fun as blasting Rosalita while I drive to the beach for a day.

Who, or what, would say is NJ's proudest claim to fame?