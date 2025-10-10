Is there anything better than a solid New Jersey bagel?

They're light, fluffy, but have a nice crunch when you bite down, and of course, you've got to get it stuffed with whatever smear you love.

Personally, I'm a plain cream cheese guy; I like to keep it pretty simple.

Popular NJ Bagel Shops Locals Swear By

Now, everyone thinks they know the best bagel place around, whether it's Silver Bay Bagels, Luigi's Deli, or Bakin' Bagel.

I'm a big fan of Ricky Bagels. They're bagels that you get frozen, but you let them defrost, and then cook them at home, and I kid you not it is literally the best bagel that I've ever had in my life.

A Beloved Hamilton Township Bagel Shop Is Expanding

What I love to see is a local bagel hotspot start to take off, begin to expand, and open more locations around Jersey.

That's exactly what's happening with the popular Ceasars Bagels & Deli.

Caesars Bagels & Deli To Open Second NJ Location

Caesars has been operating out of its sole location in Hamilton Township and has been gaining popularity with locals.

They have a massive selection of bagels and sandwiches, they offer free wi-fi, and are one of the few delis I've seen that offer dog-friendly options!

New Ceasars Bagels & Deli Coming To Lawrence Shopping Center

The hard work has paid off, too, because according to NJ.com, Caesar's Bagel & Deli is preparing to open its second location in the Lawrence Shopping Center in off New Brunswick Pike.

Their second location will be aptly named "Ceasars 2," and although there's no exact word on an opening date, it's great to see a local business growing, instead of having to downsize and close, which we see far too often nowadays.