We have seen a lot of closings over the past couple of years.

From popular bars and restaurants to brick-and-mortar stores that we really thought would stand the test of time.

For example, it was announced earlier this week that Joan Fabrics is closing nearly two-thirds of its stores in the United States, six of them right here in Jersey.

Something I thought I'd never see closing are our schools; they've always been a sound establishment that I believed would always stand the test of time.

However, we are in some tough economic times and schools and school districts have had to make some pretty tough decisions in order to remain operational.

That even includes some historic schools that have been a key part of New Jersey's education system for 100 years.

This Historic 100-Year-Old NJ Catholic School Is Closing Its Doors For Good

I did not go to Catholic School, however my childhood best friend did and I was always jealous of him because it seemed like they had at least one day off a week to celebrate a Saint.

After opening in 1925, Immaculate Conception High School has been a staple in the community for students and families that want their education to be based in their faith as well.

But now families are uncertain what will happen with their students next year as Immaculate Conception High School has announced it will close its doors in Essex County for good after this school year.

According to NJ.com, the school was supposed to shutter ten years ago but the community stepped in and raised the necessary funds to keep it open, but now it looks like the school will be closing permanently.

As of now, it seems as though the school is going to help students relocate to other surrounding Catholic schools and private schools.