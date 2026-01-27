Are you ready to take a step back in time and experience what may be one of New Jersey's most unique restaurants? And when I say step back in time, we're talking about heading back to the 70's, a simpler time, when everything was just better for some reason.

New Jersey Is Home To Some Very Unique Pizza Parlors

READ MORE: Martell's Tiki Bar Is Having A Massive Clambake, For A Good Cause, Make Your Plans Now!

Now, Jesrey is no stranger to unique dining experiences. A while back, I told you about Back Door Pizza, which is a pizza shop that quite literally sells pizza out the back door of a strip mall, in an alley. The pies are apparently delicious, and you can learn more about it right here.

Todays incredibley unqiue Jersey restaurant, though, has nothing to do with back alleys or doors and instead focuses on taking you back to that time you were a kid, hanging out at Grandma's house, having dinner.

A New Jersey Pizzeria Makes You Feel Like You're Eating At Grandma's House

There's a place in Jersey that aims to recreate what dinner was like at grandma's house in the 70's. Instead of tables, they have TV Dinner Trays, instead of booths, it's vintage 70's styled sofas. They have a collection of VHS tapes that you can play while you eat dinner, and yeah, they even have those incredibly uncoftorable lattice styled yard chairs that everyone's grandparents had growing up.

The place is called Casano's Pizza Parlour, and it's worth a trip to check out. Just look at this place.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DT1K-dgD5cx/

Where Is Casano's Pizza Parlor Located In NJ?

Located at 8 Highalnd Cross in Ritherford, NJ, this place is worth a trip for a fun, unforgettable pizza experience.