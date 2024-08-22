Do you remember the show The Cake Boss?

It was hugely popular in the mid-2000s until the show stopped airing in 2020 and it focused on a cake shop in Hoboken that made some truly amazing custom cakes.

The popularity of the show, and the delicious cakes and desserts that flowed out of the shop, allowed Carlo's Bakery to expand all over Jersey as well as other parts of the country.

They were so popular that there's a Cake Boss vending machine in the Jon Bon Jovi Service Center on the Parkway!

Sadly though the world has changed drastically over the past couple of years and it looks like one of the Cake Bosses bakeries has closed up shop in South Jersey.

Carlo's Bakery Closed Its Doors In Marlton Square

The location opened about 10 years ago and was met with a lot of excitement and fanfare, but it now looks as though the shop has been closed permanently according to the Courier Post.

The bakery has been quoted as saying that they're evolving in different ways that don't include keeping the Marlton Square location open.

What Will Replace Carlo's Bakery In Marlton, NJ?

As sad as it is when a business closes, it does open the window for something new to come to town, so what would you want to see come to Marlton Square?

Another local bakery would be cool, or something fun for the New Jersey Food Scene.

Marlton Square already has a lot of really cool restaurants and little shops so the possibilities are endless.

