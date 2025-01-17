What's you're favorite place to grab a fresh sub in the Garden State?

There's the tried and true Jersey Mikes, which serves up pretty amazing hot and cold subs, and you've also got your mom-pop shops, and places like Sub Doctors, Lenny's, and Luigis.

You really can't go wrong with any of those options, but options are exactly what you have in New Jersey.

We have a ton of great places to grab a sub, and soon an amazing sub-chain is preparing to open its very first New Jersey location, and I'm stoked.

Capriotti's Plans On Opening Its Very First New Jersey Location

If you're not familiar with the Capriotti's brand, you're in for a treat.

This place prides itself on making massive, fresh subs that come in some pretty unique flavors.

For example, you could get "The Bobbie" which is a fresh roll piled high with turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing.

Think of it like Wawa's Gobbler Hoagie, except you're able to get The Bobbie year-round, not just at Thanksgiving.

And maybe you're like me, and Thanksgiving on a roll isn't really something you're into, then you have to check out the Capriotti's BLT.

This thing is massive, and is loaded with bacon!

Where Is Capriotti's Opening In New Jersey?

The franchise actually has some pretty big plans for the Garden State, according to Patch.

The store's very first New Jersey location will be opening in Princeton on January 21st and will be located in the Princeton Shopping Center.

What's really cool is that Capriotti's has plans to expand rapidly in New Jersey, opening a total of 10 new stores over the next couple of years.

So who knows, maybe we'll see one open up near the Jersey Shore soon!