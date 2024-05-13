One of the most fun things to do in the summer near the Jersey Shore is of course seeing a movie.

And I don't mean in a theatre, no.

Movies on the beach are a staple for summertime fun in Jersey and your favorite shore town is probably hosting its own movies on the beach.

Seaside Heights movies on the beach start July 7th and are of course free to attend.

The full movie on the beach for Seaside Heights is right here.

Lavallette also does movies on the beach, except they're on the bay!

Those start July 9th and you can read more on the schedule right here.

Even Jenkinson's does movies on the beach, they start on June 25th and you get Jenkinson's movies on the beach schedule here.

Cape May, NJ Has Released Its Schedule For Movies On The Beach For 2024

Cape May's movies on the beach are of course free to the public to attend, you just want to make sure you bring your favorite chair and beach blanket.

Movies on the beach will begin at dusk, and each movies runs for about two hours.

Movies will be shown near the Convention Hall on the Gurney Street Beach and if there is bad weather and a rain date needs to be announced, Cape May will announce that on the Facebook Page, so be sure to be following them!

What Movies Will Cape May, NJ Show For Movies On The Beach 2024

According to the Cape May City Instagram Page, you'll be able to see the following movies: