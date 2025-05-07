New Jersey is called the Garden State for a reason.

Our state is filled with natural beauty, national parks that you'll want to spend a day or a weekend exploring, and more nature than you can shake a stick at.

New Jersey Is Filled With Natural Beauty, And Lots To Do

Jersey is also home to over 130 miles of pristine beaches. Each beach offers a unique vibe and a fun coastal town that you'll want to visit time and time again.

It really does astound me the amount of natural beauty that you can find in the Garden State, and the fact that people only ever think of that stretch of the Jersey Turnpike near the Newark Airport when they think of Jersey is a shame, because our state has a lot to offer

You can enjoy small towns, quaint little boutiques, and amazing food all in the same zip code. You can take a charter boat out fishing in the morning, and then catch a concert at the legendary Stone Pony at night.

One NJ County Is Being Called The Most Beautiful In The State

I drove through Monmouth County the other day to play a gig with my band at the Mainbrooke Tavern in Manalapan, and was stunned by the amount of lush greenery I was driving by.

Surely Monmouth County is NJ's most gorgeous county, right? No.

Then I think of how nice it is to walk to the beach at the end of my street in Ocean Gate and realize there's no way Ocean County isn't Jersey's Most Gorgeous County, right? Wrong Again.

Sunset Over The Toms river In Ocean Gate New Jersey Off The Wildwood Pier

But of course, you realize that spending the day walking around the small town of Frenchtown and then grabbing a drink on the Delaware River, there's no doubt that Hunterdon County is NJ's most gorgeous County. Wrong a third time.

Cape May County Voted As NJ's Most Gorgeous County By Travel Experts

Cape May is no stranger to winning accolades for being the best of this or the most beautiful that, and according to Love Exploring, Cape May County is the most gorgeous county in Jersey.

Cape May Country Recognized As One Of The Most Gorgeous Counties In Jersey

They mention the sprawling beach towns, doo wop inspired architecture in Wildwood, and of course the county's award wining boardwalks.

But there's more to Jersey than just beaches, so what's your vote for the most gorgeous county in the state?