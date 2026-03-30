This may be the most adorable experience in Jersey, and if you want all of the fun of having a dog, without the responsibility that comes with it, then this is the perfect experience for.

Imagine this: it's a nice summer day, you're outside with your friends enjoying the weather, when all of a sudden a stampede of adorable golden retrievers comes rushing towards you, ready to play, frolic, and be pet.

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As someone who loves dogs but doesn't want to live with a dog, this sounds like a dream scenario! And believe it or not, there's a farm in Freehold that makes this a reality.

Camp Goldie In Freehold, NJ Is A Dog Lovers Dream Experience

It's called Camp Goldie, and it's a farm in Freehold that's home to a whole lovable flock of Golden Retrievers, which, for a small fee, you can play with, pet, and love up on.

Just check out how much fun this experience looks:

That's a whole lot of puppy love right there!

How Much Do Tickets For Camp Goldie Cost?

Tickets for this experience cost $89, and it's recommended that you book your trip to the farm in Freehold well in advance.

You can do that all at the Camp Goldie website.

Where Is Camp Goldie In Freehold, NJ, Located?

The exact location of the farm is kept under wraps until you book your visit, and they host visits throughout the year.

How Long Does The Golden Retriever Experience In Freehold, NJ Last?

The Golden Retriever experience operates rain or shine, and the experience lasts about an hour and fifteen minutes.