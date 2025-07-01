Big changes are underway in the Toms River coffee scene, and while a familiar staple known for its light fare and fresh coffee is now gone, a newcomer has taken its place, and after trying it out for myself this week, I'm happy to have them in the area.

Local Favorites Bubby’s Beanery and Tommy Boys Cafe Have Closed

When I first moved to the Toms River area for work, there were several local coffee spots I loved walking to during my break; Bubby's Beanery and Tommy Boys Cafe.

They were both local baristas who specialized in slow-drip coffee and cold brew, and were just fun places to check out.

Now, both of those places are gone.

Bubby's closed a year or so ago, and I just learned the other day that Tommy Boys Cafe has also closed its doors for good.

A New Coffee Shop Opens: Meet The Caffeine Haven

But you know what they say, when one door closes, another opens.

And in this case, Tommy Boys Cafe has been replaced by another locally owned, up-and-coming coffee shop that is well worth a visit.

Grand Opening of The Caffeine Haven in Toms River

The Caffeine Haven just celebrated its grand opening in Toms River last weekend, and they've been picking up momentum since opening their doors.

My First Visit: Cold Brew with French Vanilla Cold Foam

I ran in the other day to check them out and was blown away. I got a large cold brew with a French vanilla cold foam.

The cold brew, I will admit, was a little bitter at first, but once the cold foam blended into the coffee, it was an intense and amazing flavor.

I'm already looking forward to becoming a regular here.

The Caffeine Haven’s Local Roots and Atmosphere

The Caffeine Haven is no stranger to Jersey, by the way. Toms River is their second location; the flagship store is located in Howell at 2981 Route 9 North.

What's cool about the Caffeine Haven is that in addition to a coffee shop, it's just a fun spot to hang; they have some games to play at the tables while you catch up with friends, and a nice little backdrop when you first walk in for the perfect picture for social media, if that's your thing.

More Coffee Options Brewing in Downtown Toms River

With places like Spire and First Date Coffee opening in downtown Toms River, it's nice to see that we have plenty of great options for a nice cup of joe.