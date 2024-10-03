You can't go too far in Jersey without running into a great local deli.

When I lived in Seaside, I'd swing by Ryan's Deli at least once a week for either a sub or a pork roll egg, and cheese.

Get our free mobile app

Everything is sliced fresh and delicious.

Even in our little town of Ocean Gate, we've got the Ocean Gate Deli which makes a really killer BLT, turkey sub, and tons of different subs and sandwiches.

Deli's are kind of what makes Jersey unique.

So when one announces that it's closing after nearly 70 years, it can cause quite a stir.

READ MORE: Wait, Earth Has Two Moons Right Now?!

A Legendary NJ Deli Is Closing For Good After Nearly 70 Years In Business.

It's the kind of place where you can get a little bit of everything.

This place does catering with delicious homemade Italian food, it's got a little in-house grocery store, and of course, its famous deli selections.

According to NJ.com Burrini's Old World Market announced it's closing its doors on October 13th of this year.

burrini's closing nj, when is burrini's closing in new jersey, burrini's nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

The announcement came from Burrini's via their Facebook page, and the outpouring of support is overwhelming.

They've been open for nearly 70 years and have been a key part of not just the Randolph, NJ Community but throughout the Garden State as well.

Burrini's stated that the current economic hardships are what's leading the classic del ito a closure.

You still have some time to grab a sandwich, sub, or some freshly made meals before Burrini's has to close its doors in the next two weeks.