Not all convenience chains are created equal.

For example, in Jersey, Wawa reigns supreme as the ultimate place to fill up your tank, grab a hoagie and maybe some snacks for the road, and maybe grab a few lottery tickets if you're feeling lucky.

Get our free mobile app

Sheetz vs. Wawa: A Pennsylvania Perspective

For a short time, I lived in Central PA, and Sheetz was the go-to convenience store.

Personally, I wasn't a fan, but people were pretty passionate about their Sheetz stops, so to each their own.

The Hype Around Buc-ee’s Convenience Stores

READ MORE: The TGI Friday's In Brick, NJ, Is Going To Reopen As A New BBQ Spot!

It feels like we've all been hearing about one convenience store, though, that's supposedly leaps and bounds above the rest.

Making it more of a destination than an actual stop along the way, and while this convenience chain is continually expanding, it seems as though Jersey, and most of the Northeast East keep getting passed over.

Where Are Buc-ee’s Stores Opening Next?

Buc-ee's is continually growing each year in the United States, with the chain announcing new stores in Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Arizona, and Louisiana.

Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas Getty Images loading...

According to The Hill, Buc-ee's is also planning to open stores in Texas, Colorado, Florida, South Carolina, and Kentucky over the next couple of years.

Is Buc-ee’s Coming to New Jersey Anytime Soon?

But will a Buc-ee's be opening in New Jersey?

Right now, the closest Buc-ee's to the Garden State is going to be in Mt. Crawford, Virginia, it's only a five and a half hour drive, so not too bad, right?

READ MORE: The Real Reason Buc-ee's Will Never Open In NJ

The long and short is that it doesn't appear as though there are any plans for Buc-ee's to be opening in Jersey in the near future.

Do We Really Need a Buc-ee’s in New Jersey?

But do we really need a Buc-ee's?

Sure, they have massive fueling areas, decent barbecue, and a really fun mascot, but in Jersey, we have our Wawa's with fueling stations, amazing hoagies, sandwiches, and I'd argue some of the best coffee you can get at a gas station.

So sure, it would be cool if a Buc-ee's opened in Jersey, but I don't think we're any worse off not having one either.