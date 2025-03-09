There is nothing better than grabbing an ice-cold beer, especially one that's brewed right here in the Garden State.

The local brewery game is strong in Jersy, Battle River Brewing in downtown Toms River is a staple for a solid post-work brew.

Get our free mobile app

And anytime there's a local draft on tap you have to get it! Whether it's Kane Headhigh (my personal favorite), Toms River Brewing, or something from Icarus, Jersey's beer game is on point.

Sadly, this month we'll be losing a brewery that's spent not just the past decade brewing up delicious beer but also spent ten years becoming a staple in their local community.

It's really sad to see.

A Beloved New Jersey Brewery Announced It Will Close This Month

READ MORE: Experts Say This Is NJ's Best Bagel Shop

The announcement came via the brewery's social media a few days ago, and although there's no reason listed for exactly why they're closing up shop they aren't going away without a big bash.

They still plan on doing trivia this month.

They still plan on having their annual block party this month.

And they still plan whipping up great beer until the last day; but sadly Brotherton Brewing in Atco, NJ will see its last day in the near future.

Brotherton was started by 5 friends in a farm in 2015, and quickly grew to be one of the most popular breweries in Camden County, and I'm baffled as to why they have to shut their doors.

Brotherton Brewing's last day will be March 30th, so if you're a beer lover be sure to make the trip out there to grab one last pint before it's too late.

With warmer weather coming, these are some of NJ's best breweries with outdoor areas, cheers!