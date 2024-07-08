One of the most fun things about visiting Seaside Heights in the summer is the amount of fun activities the town plans throughout the year.

When my wife and I lived there, we always loved the weekly concerts on the beach the town put on throughout the summer.

By the way, you can see this year's entire schedule for concerts on the beach in Seaside Heights right here.

Seaside Heights is also bringing back a very popular event this summer Broadway Meets The Beach.

If you're not familiar, Broadway Meets The Beach is a really fun event where Broadway singers take over the boardwalk and perform throughout the summer.

According to Shore Beat, this summer Broadway Meets The Beach kicks off on Friday, July, 12th at 6:30 PM.

broadway meets the beach seaside heights nj, events in seaside heights 2024

That performance is a Tribute Night To Glen Slater; one of Broadway's biggest names.

The fun continues on August 2nd with a tribute to Chazz Palminteri who wrote A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway.

And lastly, Broadway Meets The Beach will wrap up on August 30th and will once again feature another tribute.

This time to Lynn Ahrens; famous for writing Susical, Ragtime, and Rocky for writing the cartoon School House Rock.

I can only hope we hear conjunction junction or I'm just a Bill that night!

Be sure to bring your beach chair to the Franklin Avenue Stage (this is where Broadway Meets The Beach has been held in the past) to enjoy this free concert series this summer!

By the way, there are a lot of great shows coming to the Garden State this summer.