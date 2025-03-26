It's been almost one year exactly since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse happened in Baltimore, and with how fast-paced the world is right now, there's a small chance that that national headline has already slipped your mind.

We live in a pretty chaotic world that's always changing, so I get it.

Rest assured that engineers across the country have not forgotten about that collapse, and in fact, have taken the time to identify a lot of major bridges across the country that are at risk of a similar fate of the Francis Scott Key bridge.

What's even more upsetting is that several of the bridges at risk are right here in the Garden State.

4 NJ Bridges Identified As High Risk Of Collapse In Our Lifetime

According to Patch, the Bayonne Bridge is at risk of collapse due to a ship collision every 43 years.

Crews Continue To Work To Reopen Shipping Lane At The Site Of The Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse In Baltimore Getty Images loading...

The last time the Bayonne Bridge was struck by a ship was back in the early 90s if memory serves correctly, meaning that we could see another collision or collapse within the next ten years according to this study.

Other bridges that are at risk include the Commodore Barry Bridge, the Deleware Memorial Bridge as well as the Newark Bay Bridge which was built in 1955 according to Patch, and is in the category of high risk.

The good news is that this report doesn't mean that these bridges are just waiting to fall apart at the next possible incident, but it does mean that more research will have to be done in order to assess how to maintain these bridges.

I drive over the Commodore Barry all the time as well as the Deleware Memorial Bridge and never once have I felt unsafe during the ride.

