A New Waterslide Is In The Works For This Wildly Popular New Jersey Waterpark

Big changes are coming to the wildly popular Breakwater Beach Waterpark in Seaside Heights.

And I'll be honest, I feel kind of silly for not realizing this sooner, especially since I'm a resident of the fine town of Seaside.

Just yesterday there were large cranes and construction crews taking over Grant Avenue.

Crews were sawing, drilling, and working hard to prepare one of Breakwater Beach's large water slides for something.

It was quite a sight to see.

Now, I saw this and was immediately intrigued as to what was going on with the Minuteman Express.

Fortunately, a ton of people reached out with ideas as to what may be going on.

Perhaps the slide is just getting touched up during the off-season.

Maybe it's getting some repairs done after years and years of wear and tear.

Both are good theories, but that's not what's going on at Breakwater Beach in Seaside Heights.

Maria M. is the Marketing Director for Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach Waterpark, and she was kind enough to reach out to me and break down what's happening at the park.

The waterpark is getting a brand new slide for the 2024 season.

I've been watching the deconstruction from my landlord's backyard the past day or so and it's really been something to watch unfold.

But that leaves the big question, what's the replacement for the Minuteman Express going to be?

Again, Maria M. from Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach was there to answer that question.

The new slide, similar to the Minteman Express features two "lanes" that loop through the park and appear to eventually dump you out in a large pool.

It looks like a fun slide!

We may just be getting into the beginnings of fall here at the Jersey Shore, but I can't wait for summer and a new slide at Breakwater Beach!