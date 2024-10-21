A First Of It&#8217;s Kind Store Is Moving Into This Popular NJ Mall

A First Of It’s Kind Store Is Moving Into This Popular NJ Mall

Photo Credit: Canva

Get ready to shop till you drop, because a new store is getting ready to open in one Monmouth County Mall.

Malls are always looking for ways to reinvent themselves and stay up to date as more and more shopping is done online than in-store.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

I think the Freehold Raceway Mall does a great job with this.

That mall consistently has fun events, promotions, and concert series throughout the year that draw people into the mall for reasons other than shopping.

And then of course, since you're there you'll take a lap, grab a coffee, or perhaps a Wetzel Pretzel.

Now, something new is coming to a Monmouth County Mall and it's a first-of-its-kind store in New Jersey.

READ MORE: These 6 NJ Towns Are Among The Priciest In America

Bloomingdale's Opens Its First Mini Location In New Jersey

If you're not familiar with Bloomingdales, it's known for its higher-end clothes, bags, accessories, and other products.

The only reason I'm so familiar with Bloomingdales is because my wife works in retail and this is one of her favorite places to window shop.

According to NJ.com, Bloomingdale has launched a series of "mini-stores" that will provide Bloomingdale's experience on a more intimate level.

Photo Credit: Google Maps
loading...

It'll be called Bloomies, and it's getting ready to open in the Shrewsbury Mall on November 14th.

New Jersey's very first Bloomie's will feature two grand opening events as well; a winter village and a holiday bash.

The Winter Village will be part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the Holiday Bash will be on December 7th.

It's nice to see new stores coming to malls in New Jersey, but here are some stores we really do miss.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most

With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: shore facebook
Categories: Featured, Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM