Get ready to shop till you drop, because a new store is getting ready to open in one Monmouth County Mall.

Malls are always looking for ways to reinvent themselves and stay up to date as more and more shopping is done online than in-store.

I think the Freehold Raceway Mall does a great job with this.

That mall consistently has fun events, promotions, and concert series throughout the year that draw people into the mall for reasons other than shopping.

And then of course, since you're there you'll take a lap, grab a coffee, or perhaps a Wetzel Pretzel.

Now, something new is coming to a Monmouth County Mall and it's a first-of-its-kind store in New Jersey.

Bloomingdale's Opens Its First Mini Location In New Jersey

If you're not familiar with Bloomingdales, it's known for its higher-end clothes, bags, accessories, and other products.

The only reason I'm so familiar with Bloomingdales is because my wife works in retail and this is one of her favorite places to window shop.

According to NJ.com, Bloomingdale has launched a series of "mini-stores" that will provide Bloomingdale's experience on a more intimate level.

Bloomies new jersey, bloomingdales new store new jersy, bloomies shrewsbury mall nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

It'll be called Bloomies, and it's getting ready to open in the Shrewsbury Mall on November 14th.

New Jersey's very first Bloomie's will feature two grand opening events as well; a winter village and a holiday bash.

The Winter Village will be part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the Holiday Bash will be on December 7th.

