Blackbeard's Cave off Route 9 has been an eyesore in Ocean County for years now.

At this point, I don't remember when it wasn't an empty parking lot with a half-dilapidated mini golf course in the back.

Granted, my wife and I have only lived in Jersey for two years.

Rumor has it that back in its heyday day Blackbeard's Cave was a really cool family fun complex, frankly, I wish I could have seen it in action. It sounds like it would have been the perfect place for us to take our niece when she visits.

Now though, it appears as though there is some plan for the future of Blackbeard's Cave in Berkley.

According to Patch, the property was purchased by the County for 5.9 Million dollars to be preserved.

When I first heard that, I thought why would you want to preserve an empty parking lot and semi-deconstructed fun zone?

However, Patch reports that the owner of Blackbeard's Cave will be responsible for continuing the tear-down process of the former family fun complex.

The County will preserve the land that Blackbeard's Cave sits on which will add just under 27 acres of preserved open land to Ocean County.

Right now, that land sits near more than 800 acres of open land known as the New Jersey Pulverizing Site and will eventually lead onto the Barnegat Trail, according to Patch.

Considering how bad traffic in that area is right now, the idea of Blackbeard's Cave being turned into another fun plex or shopping mall is overwhelming.

Could you imagine the traffic nightmare that that would cause?

Personally, I'm all for a little extra open space in a pretty crowded area of the Jersey Shore.