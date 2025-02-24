If you've been to the grocery store in the past couple of weeks, heck, if you've been to the grocery store in just the past day or so you've noticed some big changes on the shelves.

Mainly the fact that the price of eggs has become almost egregious.

Now, there are a few reasons for the crazy increase in egg prices, and in my mind, one reason is much more concerning than any else is bird Flu.

Thanks to H5N1, millions of chickens across the country have been culled in order to try and prevent the spread of the disease, which is already present in flocks across America.

Nationwide, 65 people have been infected with Bird Flu, and one person in Louisianna has died from the disease.

And now it appears as though New Jersey has its first confirmed case of H5N1, and it's concerning.

Bird Flu was Discovered At A Local NJ Live Bird Market

The details are still a little fuzzy, but according to APP, the live bird market was located in Union County and remains unnamed.

The Bird Market was closed after an inspection last week revealed one of the birds tested positive for Bird Flu and will remain closed for a period of time.

bird flu confirmed nj, bird flu in new jersey Photo by Zachariah Smith on Unsplash loading...

Health officials say that at this point in time, there is no need for New Jersey residents to panic even though H5N1 has been confirmed in wild birds in several counties throughout Jersey.

One thing we do know for sure right now is that as bird flu continues to spread across birds throughout the country, the price of our eggs and chicken will continue to increase.

