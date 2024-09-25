A major retailer in the Garden State announced over the summer that it was going to be closing nearly 150 stores throughout the country.

There were several stores in Jersey that were announced as victims of these closures, but now it seems as though some stores will be spared.

Big Lots Announced Massive Closures Around The Country

Over the summer Big Lots announced that it would shutter stores across the country, including 3 of its stores in Ocean County.

Now, it appears as though the closures won't actually shut down stores in Ocean County, however, Monmouth County will still get hit hard.

Big Lots Stores In Ocean County, NJ Will Not Close

This is news, especially if you're a fan of the discount retailer like I am; they sell a little bit of everything and it's usually at a reasonable price.

There's also a location near the gym I go to, so it's helpful for when I forget to pick things up from the store.

According to Shorebeat, the Big Lots stores in Brick, Toms River, and Barnegat will not be a part of recently announced closures.

Monmouth County, however, will not be so lucky.

It appears as though the Big Lots stores in Freehold, Ocean Township, Woodbridge, East Brunswick, and Union will still close.

It doesn't seem like there's a set timeline for when these stores will close, but I'm happy to see that at least a few Jersey locations have been taken off the closures list.

Hopefully, some of the Monmouth stores are able to stay open as well, we'll see.

