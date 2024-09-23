How do you feel about spiders?

I used to be terrified of them, they're creepy, crawly, and have way too many legs for my liking.

But I've begun to change my tune; spiders are helpful creatures that can help keep unwanted insects out of your home.

Now, instead of trying to kill any spider that crawls into my home, I'll actually try and relocate it outside.

As someone who's been an arachnophobe for most of his life, this is a difficult transition.

However, this new outlook on spiders is coming around at the same time as more stories are popping up about the massive Joro spiders making their way across America, and they are terrifying looking.

If you're not familiar with the Joro Spider, it's native to East Asia and has been slowly creeping across the states.

It's a spider with a 4-inch span and is known for its colorful black and yellow abdomens.

And almost every year like clockwork stories can be found spreading fear about these spiders.

These spiders have been found in parts of PA, NY and even here in the Garden State, and although they're big and scary looking they're completely harmless to humans.

Like most spiders, Joro's have venom but it's not enough to cause any harm if you were to get bitten according to NPR.

And the spider would most likely try to bite in order to defend itself, so just don't go sticking your hand in a Joro web and you'll be fine.

Joro Spiders will also help keep any insects you don't want in your yard at bay, since they'll eat pretty much anything that flies into its web.

I understand the gut reaction to want to kill a massive spider that may set up shop in or near your home, but if you do find a Joro Spider's decided to set up a web in your yard, don't panic because it's more scared of you than you are of it.